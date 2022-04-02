1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRCE opened at $46.39 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,012,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 1st Source by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

