1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 825,434 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth $6,550,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth $5,839,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 441,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 293,445 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

