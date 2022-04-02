$2.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.85. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

NYSE OXM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. 346,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,321. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

