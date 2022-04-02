2,000 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Antero Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. 5,057,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,813,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 4.08.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

