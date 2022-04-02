2,260 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,764,000 after purchasing an additional 114,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.94. 901,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,493. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $134.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.