$228.55 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) will post $228.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $213.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $134.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $989.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 219,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after acquiring an additional 595,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,722 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $45,373,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,323,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.90. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.