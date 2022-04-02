$263.02 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) will announce sales of $263.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.26 million and the highest is $268.22 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $257.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JACK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.15. 418,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

