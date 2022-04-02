$29.70 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will report $29.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $29.80 million. Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $30.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $122.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $122.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.25 million, with estimates ranging from $131.20 million to $131.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTY. Stephens increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GNTY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. 23,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $426.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 81,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

