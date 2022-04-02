2,910 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 93,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.