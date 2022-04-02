2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

TWOU opened at $13.50 on Thursday. 2U has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at $4,235,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $23,361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 106.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 24.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $12,733,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

