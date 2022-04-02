$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.56. The company had a trading volume of 374,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

