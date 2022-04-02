$32.65 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.47 million to $33.00 million. DHI Group posted sales of $32.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DHX. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,414. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $301.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc is a provider of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. DHI’s brands, namely Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match, and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology and those with active government security clearances.

