3,315 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,941,040. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.65. The stock had a trading volume of 424,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,274. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

