3,792 Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of FB traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,528,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The company has a market cap of $612.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $297.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

