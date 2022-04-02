$4.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report $4.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.24 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $18.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.05. 1,042,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,494. The company has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker has a twelve month low of $236.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.