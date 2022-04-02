$4.35 Million in Sales Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will announce $4.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $4.60 million. MediWound posted sales of $5.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.89 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $35.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Aegis reduced their price objective on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $48,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 94,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

