$497.56 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) will post $497.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.25 million to $504.40 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $484.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $258,000. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

