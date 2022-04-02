$503.60 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $503.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.50 million and the highest is $514.80 million. WEX reported sales of $410.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,994,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of WEX by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX traded down $5.92 on Friday, hitting $172.53. 529,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17,253.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.85.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

