508 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $101.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

