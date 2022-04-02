5,186 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 319.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

NYSE FE traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $46.59. 4,140,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

