53 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,325,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.33.

Shares of ZBRA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.73. 505,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,610. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

