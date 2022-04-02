$558.59 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will post sales of $558.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.50 million and the highest is $558.70 million. Dropbox posted sales of $511.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,965. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $271,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.89 on Friday. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

