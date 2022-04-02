$563.84 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) will report sales of $563.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.83 million and the highest is $581.81 million. Copa reported sales of $185.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

NYSE CPA traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $82.80. 477,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

