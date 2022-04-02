$568.60 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) will report sales of $568.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $570.20 million. Belden posted sales of $536.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.93. 326,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,075. Belden has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Belden (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.