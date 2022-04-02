569 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,431,000 after acquiring an additional 106,573 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 131,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,924 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBEU opened at $55.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81.

