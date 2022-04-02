$58.43 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will announce $58.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.35 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Greenlane reported sales of $34.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $266.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.42 million to $295.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.20 million, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $350.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Greenlane.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $1,038,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 47.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Greenlane by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 4,195,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Greenlane has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.24.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

