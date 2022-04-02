580 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

DLTR opened at $159.43 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

