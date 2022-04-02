$628.08 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to report sales of $628.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.50 million. Splunk reported sales of $502.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,565. Splunk has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

