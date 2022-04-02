6,454 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

HWM stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.