$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CL King started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 641.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 69,203 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 91.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

UNFI stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 437,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,985. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

