$700,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 227,688 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $290,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONCT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 228,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

