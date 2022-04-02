7,028 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.47. 83,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,384. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.58. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $153.34 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.