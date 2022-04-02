$8.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $8.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.63. Lam Research posted earnings of $7.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $32.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.07 to $33.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $38.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.71 to $44.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.04.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $12.16 on Friday, hitting $525.45. 1,208,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

