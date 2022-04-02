88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 57,491,605 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.08 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.77.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

88 Energy Company Profile (LON:88E)

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.