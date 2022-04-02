8,832 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

DEED stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

