$89.34 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will post $89.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.87 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $76.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $365.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.39 million to $365.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $387.74 million, with estimates ranging from $385.37 million to $390.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after buying an additional 918,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 655,522 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,588,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 601,468 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $368.25 million, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.10. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

