A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $911.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $83.44.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

