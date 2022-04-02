ABB (NYSE:ABB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.00. ABB has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ABB by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

