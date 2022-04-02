Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 3,221,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,969. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.
ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
