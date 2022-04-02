Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 3,221,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,969. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 1,285,445 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.