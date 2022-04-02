ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,428,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,443,000 after buying an additional 523,007 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in ABM Industries by 1,730.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after buying an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.