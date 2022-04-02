Abrdn (LON:ABDN) PT Lowered to GBX 225 at Morgan Stanley

Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABDN. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Abrdn in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

Get Abrdn alerts:

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 213.90 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 217.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($104,270.37). Also, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($130,593.92). Insiders purchased 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792 in the last 90 days.

Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.