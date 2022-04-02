Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
AKR stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $23.33.
In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
