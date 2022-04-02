Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AKR stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

