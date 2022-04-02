Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.610-$10.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.66 billion-$63.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55 billion.Accenture also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.03.

ACN stock opened at $340.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.79 and a 200-day moving average of $349.62. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

