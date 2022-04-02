ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.09.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

