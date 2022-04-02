ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.09.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
