ACoconut Trading Up 11% This Week (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $400,645.18 and approximately $55,119.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 342.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

