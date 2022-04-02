Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLF opened at $40.98 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. Acushnet’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOLF has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

