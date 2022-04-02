Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 20,180 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.