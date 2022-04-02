Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Mark D. Papermaster Sells 20,180 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.