Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Purchases C$27,236.88 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Stephen Balog purchased 3,258 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,236.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$544,712.52.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$8.95 on Friday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.89 and a 1 year high of C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 4.32.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAV shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

