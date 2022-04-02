Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF traded down $36.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,029.80. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,509.20 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,980.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,498.05.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

