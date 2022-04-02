Adyen’s (ADYYF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF traded down $36.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,029.80. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,509.20 and a 1 year high of $3,300.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,980.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,498.05.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.