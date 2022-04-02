AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

